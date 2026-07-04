Increase Your Google Pixel Phone's Display Brightness Using This Simple Trick

Google's more recent Pixel lineup, like the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, boasts some of the most vibrant displays on the smartphone market today at up to 3,300 nits, but reaching that peak isn't always easy. For example, you step outside on a beautiful sunny afternoon, trying to read a map for a quick two-mile hike, or you're standing on the sidewalk looking up reviews for a nearby independent bookstore. Instead of a bright screen, you're stuck squinting at a black mirror that's no help at all. While modern Pixels are technically capable of pushing massive amounts of light, they have a feature enabled by default that can limit the brightness potential: adaptive brightness.

Adaptive brightness uses ambient light sensors to automatically adjust your screen's brightness level based on how bright or dim your surroundings are. It's incredibly useful in theory, but in practice, some users have suggested that adaptive brightness dims too aggressively. In fact, it's one of the recommended settings you should change on a new Android phone. So, if you want a more reliable way to access that powerful brightness when you need it most, you'll have to wrestle control away from the software. Fortunately, this is an easy fix, and it doesn't require any fussy hacks — you simply need to flip a single toggle in your phone's settings.