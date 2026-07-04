3 Disadvantages Of Buying An Apple TV

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Apple TV 4K is often recommended as one of the best streaming devices, and for good reason. It offers an ad-free, clean, and easy-to-use interface and is one of the most powerful media streamers on the market. You also get apps for major streaming services, official apps for local media servers, and seamless integration with the rest of the Apple ecosystem. Moreover, the Apple streamer is also praised for its better privacy handling in a world where it's becoming increasingly hard to stop smart TVs and streaming devices from spying on user activity and collecting a ton of user data.

However, the Apple TV 4K is not without its drawbacks, particularly when you compare it to other streaming devices, such as Amazon, Roku, and Google's offerings, which don't cost as much and give you a similar feature set. Therefore, it's important to consider these disadvantages before you shell out the big bucks to buy an Apple TV 4K.