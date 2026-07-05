4 Cool Ways To Use The Button On Samsung's S Pen

A phone or tablet stylus, when used right, can add a lot of extra, convenient functionality to a device. Take Samsung's titular S Pen, the somewhat exclusive stylus designed for its Galaxy phones and tablets. Originally popularized by the first Samsung Galaxy Note in 2011, it has been continually upgraded and bundled with various devices over the years. Samsung packs it with one of the best tablets for note-taking, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, among some of its other models. More recently, it was made available with the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphones.

Perhaps one of the coolest features is that supported devices instantly recognize when you eject the S Pen. If you've never used one, it tucks into a port on the device. That alone makes it highly useful, as the stylus goes everywhere your phone goes and you don't need to carry anything extra.

To undock the S-Pen, press gently on the back tip; once removed, the device will vibrate. The phone automatically recognizes it's detached and opens either a note-taking app or a small menu with S-Pen-specific tools. You can also customize what happens with the S Pen in the device settings. Even if you own a Samsung device that came with one, there are some really useful S-Pen features you might not know about, especially those added by the stylus buttons. The stylus has a dedicated button on the body, and the back tip also serves as a clicky-style button.