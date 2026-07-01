Tommy Lee Jones' First Sci-Fi Movie Was Written (But Never Seen) By John Carpenter

Tommy Lee Jones has had an illustrious career. You may know him best from "The Fugitive" opposite Harrison Ford, or as Two-Face in "Batman Forever" alongside co-stars Jim Carrey and Val Kilmer. He even has a fan-favorite role in one of my favorite childhood movies, "Small Soldiers." Some of Jones' later characters are less serious, more sci-fi than ever, à la "Men In Black" — one of the few great movies you probably didn't know was based on a comic – and "Captain America: The First Avenger." But there's one role that never quite materialized; at least, not in its originally intended form. It's from a film called "Black Moon Rising," starring a young Jones and Linda Hamilton — who you might recognize from the "Terminator" movies. Although it was released in 1986, the final vision is very different from what its creator, John Carpenter, had in mind.

Yes, that's the John Carpenter from "Escape from New York," the "Halloween" franchise, and 1982's "The Thing" fame. According to an interview with Justin Beahm, Carpenter says he originally wrote the script for "Black Moon Rising" while working on his first movie, "Escape." He refers to it as his "my car is stolen, and I'm going to get it back" story. Carpenter has never seen the final version of the released film.

Purportedly, the current version was retooled for a lower budget and rewritten to meet those limitations by Harley Cokeliss, who also directed. A few outlets claim Cokeliss received Carpenter's blessing to rework the script, including an archived BBC piece, but given Carpenter's reluctance to watch it in full, it's clear that his feelings soured at some point.