How Does Gorilla Glass Protect Your Device's Screen?

Gorilla Glass starts out as nothing but an ordinary pile of silicon dioxide, better known as plain old sand. Sand and similar fine minerals harden into glass when exposed to intense heat. Corning combines this sand with a proprietary blend of chemicals, then melts all of it down into a new substance called aluminosilicate. The molten aluminosilicate is then poured into a special trough until just after the point it starts to overflow, after which automated arms draw the glass sheets out from the edges. Afterward, the glass is subjected to a special chemical treatment process, sitting in a bath of molten salt that swaps the small sodium ions in the glass with the larger potassium ions from the salt. When the glass finally cools down, those sandwiched ions create a compressive layer on its surface.

What all of this adds up to is a sheet of sturdy glass that's very thin, around 0.3-0.5 millimeters thick, but with a sort of invisible cushion along both sides. Where normal glass is very rigid, shattering with too much sudden force or bending, Gorilla Glass has an extra degree of flexibility thanks to that cushioning layer. A little bit of extra flexibility can make a massive difference, as it allows the glass surface to safely absorb sudden impacts like drops, as well as stand firm against the constant poking and bending that comes with daily phone usage. Gorilla Glass's only major weakness is that it's vulnerable to scratches from harder metals or minerals.