What Is The Lock Icon Next To The Battery Icon On iPhone?

Depending on the iPhone model you currently use, you may see up to two lock icons on the screen at the same time. Both may be visible on the Lock Screen, but only one may be visible on the Home Screen. But even the lock icon that stays visible while the phone is in use may only be seen when you invoke the Control Center. The Control Center itself may have a lock icon that matches the one that remains visible.

Longtime iPhone users are probably well aware of the meaning of the two lock icons, but things may be confusing for new iPhone users or less tech-savvy users. The two icons both indicate that a specific function is locked. The simple lock icon that appears on the screen briefly tells the user that the iPhone is locked and needs to be unlocked to be used. The lock inside a circle that sits next to the battery icon tells you that screen orientation is locked regardless of whether you hold the handset in Portrait or Landscape mode.

These indicators are important visual cues that can offer immediate information to the user, without having to inspect any settings. For example, seeing a simple lock icon in the middle of the status bar, under the Face ID notch, or inside the Dynamic Island is a visual indication that the handset is locked, and therefore safe, as your information is encrypted.

As for the lock icon inside a circle, it tells you that the screen orientation is locked so you don't have to worry about the iPhone screen changing orientation accidentally while you scroll social media in bed. The icon also reminds you that you need to disable the lock to watch videos in landscape mode.