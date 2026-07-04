What Does The Flashing Light Mean On An Xbox Controller?

If your controller is stuck in a reconnecting cycle with a constantly flashing light, it might not be able to handle reconnecting to its source device on its own, which means it's time for some troubleshooting.

The first thing you should do is perform a clean power cycle of the controller. Hold the Xbox button for about ten seconds until it powers down, then press the button to power it back up. If your Xbox controller still uses batteries, try swapping them for fresh ones, and if it's rechargeable, make sure it's fully charged.

If the light is still flashing, you may want to try running through the pairing process again. Just press the pair button on your Xbox console or ensure your PC's Bluetooth is turned on, then press the pair button on the controller. The light should start flashing faster until the devices pair. If you can't get the wireless pairing to work, try connecting your controller directly to its source via its USB cable. You can also attempt a factory reset on the controller by holding its pair button for 20 seconds until it vibrates, then run the pair process one more time.

The last thing you can try before contacting Xbox Support is updating your controller's firmware. Connect it to your Xbox console with the USB cable, then open Settings and go to Devices & Connections> Accessories. Select your controller, click the three dots to see its current version, and select Update if one is available. You can also do this on a PC by plugging in the controller, opening the Xbox Accessories app, and selecting Update Firmware.