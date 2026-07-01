Roger Ebert Said Audiences Need To See This Sci-Fi Movie To Fully Appreciate All Others

Science fiction is a popular genre. Why make a story with normal guns and cars when you can write one with laser guns and flying cars? While it's easy to appreciate the best sci-fi movies of modern times, sometimes you need to look back at the films that came before. That's exactly what Roger Ebert suggested you do, and he has the perfect film to serve as that portal: "Metropolis," a 1927 German expressionist movie directed by Fritz Lang.

The film takes place in a large, seemingly utopian city called, well, Metropolis (no relation to the DC comics city of the same name) and chronicles the adventure of Freder Fredersen. What begins as Freder trying to follow a beautiful woman unravels into a tale about love, vengeance, the human cost of luxury, and social change. The visuals are rather stunning for the '20s, leaning heavily into the art deco style. As the saying goes, artists are rarely appreciated in their own time, and the same is true for Lang.

While many people, Ebert included, have praised "Metropolis" as a seminal sci-fi film, reviews were far less glowing at release. When Variety reviewed "Metropolis," the magazine praised the film's artistic vision but called the narrative "manufactured." Likewise, The New York Times called "Metropolis" a "technical marvel" but otherwise "soulless." As time went on, critics reevaluated "Metropolis" and now view it as not only a classic but also necessary viewing material for any sci-fi aficionado.