Yes, Headphones Existed In The 1960s - Here's What They Looked Like

There are many ways to listen to audio, but a solid pair of headphones can be one of the most intimate ways to stay connected to your music. These days, we can show you plenty of wireless Hi-Fi headphones for home, or you may already have a pair of earbuds nestled in your pocket. However, headphone technology has come a long way, and the 1960's played an important role in shaping how we know the audio accessory today.

If you're curious, we can tell you all about the first headphones, which weighed 10 pounds and had little to do with music. Early headphones were primarily reserved for military or communications operations, but this would change starting in 1958, when jazz musician John C. Koss invented the first pair of stereo headphones, the Koss SP/3 Stereophones. These over-ear headphones would usher in a new way for users to listen to audio, and the company behind them had even more in store for those wanting to listen to vinyl or radio at home.

Though headphones of yesteryear may look more like something you would expect to see someone in aviation wearing, the '60s were an important period for technological advancements in personal audio. Today, we may take things like wireless Bluetooth connectivity and small, portable systems for granted, but there were some major players along the way who helped bring some necessary features to the masses.