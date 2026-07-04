Yes, Headphones Existed In The 1960s - Here's What They Looked Like
There are many ways to listen to audio, but a solid pair of headphones can be one of the most intimate ways to stay connected to your music. These days, we can show you plenty of wireless Hi-Fi headphones for home, or you may already have a pair of earbuds nestled in your pocket. However, headphone technology has come a long way, and the 1960's played an important role in shaping how we know the audio accessory today.
If you're curious, we can tell you all about the first headphones, which weighed 10 pounds and had little to do with music. Early headphones were primarily reserved for military or communications operations, but this would change starting in 1958, when jazz musician John C. Koss invented the first pair of stereo headphones, the Koss SP/3 Stereophones. These over-ear headphones would usher in a new way for users to listen to audio, and the company behind them had even more in store for those wanting to listen to vinyl or radio at home.
Though headphones of yesteryear may look more like something you would expect to see someone in aviation wearing, the '60s were an important period for technological advancements in personal audio. Today, we may take things like wireless Bluetooth connectivity and small, portable systems for granted, but there were some major players along the way who helped bring some necessary features to the masses.
Did headphones exist in the 60's?
With John C. Koss teaming up with engineer Martin Lange Jr. to invent the first pair of stereo headphones in 1958, Koss Electronics Inc. was able to expand as a brand and release several different units through the '60s. This includes the SP/3X model in 1960 and the PRO/4 model in 1962. Both looked much like what you might see today, though the speakers and headbands certainly jutted out from the wearer's head a bit more. Headphones of the '60s were large, to say the least, and this certainly isn't always the case today.
What was also interesting about the 60's is that it brought about the first wireless headphones. Thanks to advancements in transistor technology, portable headphones were possible. However, audio sources were rather limited, as these solid-state "radio headphones" included built-in AM/FM antennas. One pair from the era could have users enjoying music on the go through 2-inch speakers and padded earcups.
The 1960's also brought about noise-reducing ear cups and headbands with a larger emphasis on comfort. Inspired by military units, it would once again be John Koss developing these new features. Additionally, Koss (the company, that is) delivered the world's first self-energizing electrostatic headphones, the ESP/6, in 1968, which relied on a currentless charge to achieve its sound profile. While wireless tech has evolved to Bluetooth, electrostatic headphones are still available today, as are many features available in the accessories of yesteryear. It may be worth considering when you're searching for the best headphones for audiophiles.