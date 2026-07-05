4 Overrated Laptop Screen Features You Shouldn't Pay For

Another overrated laptop screen feature you should not pay a premium for is 4K resolution. When it comes to displays, the rule of thumb is that the higher the resolution, the better the picture quality, because it reproduces sharper, more detailed images. As you'd expect, the higher the resolution of a screen, the more expensive it is. HP sells its OmniBook Ultra 14 OLED laptop with a 1,920-by-1,200-pixel resolution in the base configuration, but you can upgrade to a display with 2,880-by-1,800-pixel resolution, paying an extra $70.

For normal laptop use, 4K resolution is overkill. The higher picture quality is noticeable in videos and images with lots of details. It has little impact on websites, documents, whiteboards, and productivity tools, so you can safely stick with a 1080p display if these are things you'll see most of the time. If you want sharp images anyway, you can get a laptop like the M5 Max MacBook Pro we've reviewed, which impressed us with its detailed, sharp display at 3,024-by-1,964-pixel resolution that sits between 1080p and 4K.

You'd only benefit from a laptop screen with 4K resolution if you're in a creative job such as video editing or graphic design. Even for gaming, a laptop with 4K resolution is a hard sell because you need a really powerful CPU and GPU to play games in that resolution and at decent frame rates. For everyday use, a quality display with 1080p or 2.5K resolution is more than enough.