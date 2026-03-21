Why There's Simply No Need For Touchscreen Laptops Anymore

Laptops with touch-sensitive screens aren't new. We've had laptops with touchscreens for a while now, and you'll be surprised to know that the first model with such a display was launched by HP back in 1983. Although the trend hasn't become widespread, there are several companies that still make touchscreen laptops.

For example, HP's OmniBook X Flip, one of the best laptops of 2025 by Consumer Reports, has a touchscreen display. But that's just one example. There are also models from other major PC manufacturers like Acer, Asus, and Lenovo that have it. MacBooks have been laggards in this segment, and we've never seen a model with such a display, although we've seen some reports indicating that Apple might introduce a touchscreen laptop in the near future.

However, while some companies have continued to launch such models, it's safe to say that there's no need for such devices anymore. In fact, we can go as far as to say that for the majority of people, there's no point in getting a touchscreen laptop at all, considering their downsides far outweigh the upsides. The touchscreen functionality usually drains the battery more, and using it means you have to wipe the screen often to remove fingerprint smudges.