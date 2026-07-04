How Long Do Owners Say Amazon Alexa Devices Last?

With over 600 million Amazon Echo units out there, the good old Alexa has remained somewhat of a staple in many US homes. Sure, some believe there's no need for Alexa anymore in the LLM era, but numerous happy users are still rocking the tech daily. One could even say that even those who are iffy on Alexa are very well "primed" to keep it because most Amazon Echo units seem to be indestructible.

That claim may not be an exaggeration. Owners say Amazon Alexa devices rarely fail, with one user (who uses an original Echo smart speaker) claiming there is no actual EOL you should worry about. This is somewhat of a trend reported by fans of the first-generation devices, but some own multiple Echo variants and say they never had any issues.

Since far too many people kept their Alexas alive for nearly a decade, you can realistically expect to get similar mileage out of yours. However, this may primarily apply to the old-school Echo devices, though. The screen-based ones may fare a bit worse. For instance, one user noted that their Echo Spot is still working after 10 years, but the screen has lost clarity (the speaker works fine). Similarly, a proud Alexa stan had a dozen Amazon Echo products but reports he only experienced issues with a 1st-gen Echo Show 5.