What Does 'Sennheiser' Actually Mean?

The audio brand known as Sennheiser has been around since 1945, creating its first microphone out of a small farmhouse in Germany some 80 years ago. Since then, the company has become well-known for releasing high-quality audio products. In particular, many of their headphones over the years have been consistently praised by the audiophile community.

Considering that Sennheiser was founded in Germany all those years ago, you might expect its name to have some sort of meaning in its native German language. But Sennheiser doesn't actually translate into or even mean anything in modern German.

If you punch in the brand's name into a German dictionary, you won't come away with any results. This is because Sennheiser has no meaning outside of simply being the surname of the company's founder, Fritz Sennheiser. In fact, Sennheiser wasn't always the name the company went by. Originally founded as Laboratorium Wennebostel (Labor W), the company would later change its name to Sennheiser in 1958.