What Does The 'Z' Symbol Mean On Google Maps?

Knowing when an app is trying to tell you something isn't always straightforward. Tech companies often rely on icons to alert users to certain information — for example, the half-moon symbol on an iPhone — but that information isn't properly conveyed if a user doesn't know what the symbol means. On Google Maps, users may see a "Z" symbol when navigating. It appears in a small circle next to the trip duration when a route is open and serves an eco-friendly purpose.

If you see a little Z symbol when using Google Maps, it means you have entered a Low Emission Zone (LEZ). Typically found in European countries such as France, Spain, and Germany, they're more common in areas where certain vehicles may face driving restrictions due to regional emission standards. Vehicles that exceed these standards may be subject to penalties in these areas, but Google Maps can provide more information about the area or help users bypass them altogether.

Those in the U.S. may be waiting for the feature, as LEZ areas are generally for EU regions. However, certain areas in the U.S. are slowly working toward Zero-Emission Delivery Zones (ZEDs), which may be found in select major cities such as Los Angeles and New York City. Though the Z symbol isn't a hidden Google Maps feature, users still may be surprised when they see it.