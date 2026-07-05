What Does The 'Z' Symbol Mean On Google Maps?
Knowing when an app is trying to tell you something isn't always straightforward. Tech companies often rely on icons to alert users to certain information — for example, the half-moon symbol on an iPhone — but that information isn't properly conveyed if a user doesn't know what the symbol means. On Google Maps, users may see a "Z" symbol when navigating. It appears in a small circle next to the trip duration when a route is open and serves an eco-friendly purpose.
If you see a little Z symbol when using Google Maps, it means you have entered a Low Emission Zone (LEZ). Typically found in European countries such as France, Spain, and Germany, they're more common in areas where certain vehicles may face driving restrictions due to regional emission standards. Vehicles that exceed these standards may be subject to penalties in these areas, but Google Maps can provide more information about the area or help users bypass them altogether.
Those in the U.S. may be waiting for the feature, as LEZ areas are generally for EU regions. However, certain areas in the U.S. are slowly working toward Zero-Emission Delivery Zones (ZEDs), which may be found in select major cities such as Los Angeles and New York City. Though the Z symbol isn't a hidden Google Maps feature, users still may be surprised when they see it.
What does the Z icon mean in Google Maps?
In June 2021, Google Maps began providing low-emission zone alerts for regions that have eco-friendly restrictions to help users know when they're entering these areas. In general, these zones require cars to follow certain emission standards — should a vehicle produce too much, it is subject to a fine or may even be banned from driving on a LEZ road entirely. Google Maps provides users with information about these areas in a couple of different ways.
How it works is that whenever a user adds their destination to Google Maps, the app will highlight LEZ areas if a route falls within one. Should a route be entirely within a LEZ area, Google Maps may provide users with a web link offering them more information (and you may see the Z during your route). If a destination is outside an LEZ but the route passes through it, Google Maps may offer an alternate route.
For what it's worth, regions like the EU rely on these zones due to the significant environmental health risks posed by pollutants, and the region is attempting to reduce air pollutants by 2030. LEZ areas can help greatly with this effort. Unfortunately, users can't turn the feature off, though they can avoid these areas before starting a route. Some users on Reddit also recommend using Waze, which offers map layers that show these areas. For some, it may be another reason Waze is better than Google Maps.