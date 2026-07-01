Google Is Finally Giving Android Users The Backup Settings They Should Have Always Had

The point of this additional control appears to be giving users more direct access to what is taking up their Google cloud space. While everything is toggled to the on position by default, you can easily toggle each app off as you see fit. This is useful if you have apps that you don't need to keep backed up -– like those you're just testing out or don't need data to be saved for long-term.

Additionally, you can see how much data each of the apps has backed up by looking at the sizes listed beside them. As we noted above, the top three listed are those with the most data backed up, but if you continue down to the bottom it will show apps that do not currently have any data backed up. This allows you to turn off data backup for apps that you don't need them for before they start taking up your precious Google cloud storage space.

Backups are an important part of any device, but it can be frustrating to be notified of full storage, giving you yet another option instead of uninstalling your apps. This depth of control is one thing that should have been in Android much earlier, although currently it looks like this feature is only available on Pixel devices. There are plenty of mistakes you can make to lose important data, but at least now you have a bit more control of what you do keep.