7 Common Mistakes That Could Cost You All Your Data

Given the many ways you can store your data on the cloud, it would be a huge misstep if you decide to ignore this crucial service and choose to either keep your data backed up offline only... or not at all. This puts your data at risk if an unforeseen issue causes your PC to lose everything.

While you can always rely on free plans for backup purposes, keep in mind that these services are usually limited, either in terms of storage space or features. This is why you should shell out some money for a data backup subscription, ideally for a reliable, cost-effective service that does justice to your investment and gives you a reliable option to safeguard your data from getting wiped.

Your options are massive. Google Drive, Apple iCloud, and Microsoft OneDrive are the three usual providers that are the easiest to use and give you a simple, easy-to-access cloud platform where you can store your data, although free storage is limited to 15GB for Google Drive and 5GB for the other two. If you need more space for your backup, pay for a plan that lets you store all your data with ease. However, if you want to check out other services that rival these cloud services in efficiency — and even surpass them, in some cases — then why not try Dropbox or IDrive? Finally, if you don't mind dealing with complex interfaces when backing up your data, services like ShadowProtect SPX, Acronis True Image, Backblaze, and pCloud are worth considering.