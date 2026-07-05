4 Screen Protector Brands That Offer Lifetime Warranty
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The screen is one of the most delicate parts of a smartphone, and official replacements can be a costly affair. Therefore, many phone buyers opt for a screen protector to keep their displays safe. Although a screen protector isn't super helpful in case of a serious drop, it can safeguard the display from dents, impacts, and scratches. There is no dearth of screen protector brands on the market, from reputable mobile accessories companies to cheap alphabet soup brands from China. You can also find different types of screen guards, including tempered glass, TPU films, and privacy screen protectors.
Although some brands like Dbrand don't offer any explicit warranties on their screen protection products, others like amFilm provide a limited lifetime warranty. While you may not be concerned with product warranty in the case of a cheap screen guard, a warranty can help you save a bit of money if you buy one of the more expensive screen protectors on the market. As a result, it becomes important to consider whether the screen protector brand you're going with has a limited or lifetime warranty, and whether it's easy to claim it in case of an issue.
Smartish
Smartish is a mobile accessories brand primarily known for its wallet cases for iPhones and Samsung flagships. However, the company also sells tempered glass screen protectors called Tuff Sheet that are easy to install and available in both clear and privacy variants. Most importantly, the company offers a limited lifetime warranty on these screen protectors. Smartish follows a pretty standard process when it comes to claiming this warranty.
If you end up with a defective screen protector or any other notable issue, you can contact the company with all your product details, including the problem you are facing. Depending on your issue, the company may ask you to ship the defective product with proof of purchase. Keep in mind, you'll have to bear the cost of shipping your product to Smartish. Once the company gets your screen protector, it'll ship a replacement to you at its own cost. We didn't come across any notable feedback regarding Smartish screen protector warranty replacements from buyers. Customers claiming the warranty on the company's phone cases were generally happy with the process and their replacements.
amFilm
TechMatte's amFilm is another reputable screen protector brand, which is appreciated for its value offerings. Its tempered glass screen protectors are available for all popular phones, including those from Apple, Samsung, and Google. You can also find both clear and privacy screen protection in the company's portfolio. Like Smartish, amFilm provides a limited lifetime warranty on screen protectors. You can claim one free replacement from the company in case of any problems with your purchased item. However, the replacement items don't come with a warranty.
The company says it may offer a refund or another product of similar value if the item is no longer available. Remember, amFilm may ask you to ship the defective product back at its own discretion. The company will also cover return shipment fees if the issue is a direct result of a problem on its end; otherwise, it'll be up to the company whether or not to cover the return shipment costs. Some customers point out that it's best to register your purchase with amFilm within 30 days of purchase to avoid any future problems. Otherwise, customers have shared positive feedback about their screen protector warranty claims.
Belkin
Belkin is a popular mobile accessories company that makes a host of gadgets, from chargers to USB docks. Its screen protector selection typically sits at the premium end of the market, with some products touching $60. Besides phones, the company offers screen guards for select smartwatches, tablets, laptops, and portable gaming consoles. Like Smartish and amFilm, the Belkin screen protectors have a limited lifetime warranty in the U.S. and Europe. Free replacements are offered for any manufacturing defects; however, for any other issues, including cracked protectors and regular wear and tear, you'll have to pay a shipping fee to get a replacement, which can be around $10, according to some customers.
While products purchased from the company websites are automatically registered, you'll need to register them if you buy from elsewhere to ensure seamless warranty claims. The company also asks for proof of purchase when claiming the warranty. Buyers point out the company doesn't require you to send back the defective screen protector, at least for the first claim; however, the company warns future claims could require you to send the defective units to Belkin. Although the warranty claims for Belkin screen protectors are generally seamless, some buyers do point out delays in getting a response to their claims.
ZAGG
Although ZAGG has diversified into different accessory segments over the last several years, the company is most associated with screen protector offerings. These screen protectors are backed by a limited lifetime warranty that promises worry-free replacements. The warranty remains valid as long as you own the device for which you bought the screen protector and includes wear and damage to the protector, in addition to manufacturing defects. The company says it will replace your screen protector in case of any issues or exchange it with another product of similar value.
Product registration is mandatory for warranty claims, and besides the ZAGG website, you can also obtain replacements from a franchise location. You can find a nearby ZAGG-affiliated store location on the company website. The company may ask for proof of purchase and a valid credit card, and in some cases, the return of the damaged product. More importantly, you'll have to bear the shipping cost for your replacement. Besides the shipping fee, customers are generally satisfied with the warranty claims; however, you can have issues if the company doesn't have your specific screen protector in stock.