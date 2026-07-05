4 Screen Protector Brands That Offer Lifetime Warranty

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The screen is one of the most delicate parts of a smartphone, and official replacements can be a costly affair. Therefore, many phone buyers opt for a screen protector to keep their displays safe. Although a screen protector isn't super helpful in case of a serious drop, it can safeguard the display from dents, impacts, and scratches. There is no dearth of screen protector brands on the market, from reputable mobile accessories companies to cheap alphabet soup brands from China. You can also find different types of screen guards, including tempered glass, TPU films, and privacy screen protectors.

Although some brands like Dbrand don't offer any explicit warranties on their screen protection products, others like amFilm provide a limited lifetime warranty. While you may not be concerned with product warranty in the case of a cheap screen guard, a warranty can help you save a bit of money if you buy one of the more expensive screen protectors on the market. As a result, it becomes important to consider whether the screen protector brand you're going with has a limited or lifetime warranty, and whether it's easy to claim it in case of an issue.