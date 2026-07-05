Why Is Internet Speed Measured In Megabits Instead Of Megabytes?

There's a lot of confusion surrounding internet speeds advertised by internet service providers (ISPs) and the actual download speeds you get. If you have ever run an internet speed test, you've probably noticed that the numbers shown in your results are closer to the advertised speed, even though it appears that the actual download speed is much lower. There's nothing wrong here — it just has to do with how internet speed is measured.

Your internet speed is measured in bits, while bytes are the more commonly used measure of storage. At its core, a bit is the smallest unit of digital information and either has a value of 0 or 1. A byte, on the other hand, is relatively larger, comprising eight bits. Since this is what systems care about from a storage standpoint, we measure file sizes in bytes. But for data transfer speeds, the bit has long been the standard since it represents the smallest form of data — and that's how data is delivered over the internet, one bit at a time.

Nowadays, you will almost never find internet speed or file size being measured in simple bits or bytes, respectively. That's because these are extremely small figures by modern standards and we are dealing with much larger files. Instead, megabits or megabytes are more commonly used now, which is essentially 1 million bits or bytes, respectively.