What's The Difference Between A Nuclear Reactor And A Power Plant?

Nuclear energy comes with both great risks and great benefits, as nuclear meltdowns are rare but potentially catastrophic. However, even if nuclear power isn't 100% clean, plants and reactors themselves don't produce air pollution the way burning fossil fuels does. You'll hear both terms get thrown around a lot, so it's worth understanding the difference between nuclear reactors and nuclear power plants.

Nuclear reactors are the machines that control and contain the fission process, which involves using nuclear chain reactions to produce great amounts of heat used to turn water into hot, pressurized steam. They're centered around a core composed of hundreds of fuel rods containing enriched uranium. Nuclear power plants are the facilities that house these reactors and other equipment. That includes the steam-powered turbines that connect to generators and produce electricity.

Power plants also handle cooling and dangerous nuclear waste. Since the equipment gets hot, plants use nearby water sources to dissipate heat, which also needs to be cooled before it can be released. In fact, those massive towers you see at nuclear plants aren't reactors and aren't emitting smoke; they're part of the cooling system, and what you're seeing is water vapor.