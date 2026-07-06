China's New Hydro Plant Is A Mountain-Sized Battery That Could Change Clean Energy

Facilities like Daofu operate as a water battery using pumped storage hydropower, which involves building two reservoirs at different elevations. When energy demand is high, the plant generates power by dropping water from one reservoir to the other — in Daofu's case, down about 12 miles of tunnel —generating electricity as it passes through turbines. When demand is low, the plant uses its own power to pump water back to the upper reservoir.

A pumped storage hydropower plant's ability to store and release power allows it to function as a massive battery that can provide electricity as needed. That reliability remains an issue with solar and wind energy, which fluctuate in power production capabilities based on weather conditions. At times of max sunlight and wind, panels and turbines often create more than can be used, and unless you have batteries to store that electricity, it goes to waste.

Not having enough power on hand from renewable sources when conditions change can mean turning to solar power-ruining fossil fuels to meet demand. This is what the Daofu hydroplant is meant to address. The facility is part of a larger plan to create a regional energy system powered by a mix of clean sources where hydro picks up the slack when existing solar panels can't meet demand.