Sylvester Stallone Starred In This '70s Sci-Fi Cult Classic That Spawned A Franchise

Long before "Rocky," "Rambo," or a '90s sci-fi movie that predicted the future with terrifying accuracy, one of Sylvester Stallone's first major roles was in a 1975 film about fast cars, machine guns, and a violent cross-country race. That film is "Death Race 2000," and it's set in a dystopian future — the year 2000, hence the title — where drivers enter a race to see who can kill more people than the other drivers to win. This apocalyptic trope also played out in other 1975 movies such as "Rollerball" and "The Ultimate Warrior."

"Death Race 2000" features Stallone as Joe "Machine Gun" Viterbo, who must compete against other racers, including Frankenstein (played by David Carradine). This race is the 20th running of the Transcontinental Road Race, and the action is a show for the masses. It's like Netflix and kill, except the movie is currently streaming on Prime Video. The movie did quite well at the box office earning $5.1 million against a budget that was estimated to be $300,000. The movie later spawned a series of sequels, just like another one of Sylvester Stallone's epic action movie franchises.