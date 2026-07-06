5 Useful Tools For Cleaning Your Devices Properly

The tricky thing about cleaning electronics is that dust and small particulates have a tendency to accumulate both in places you can't physically reach with your hands or that you shouldn't physically touch. How are you supposed to remove all of that crud if you can't or shouldn't touch something? The answer is surprisingly simple: just use air. Specifically, use compressed air, a simple can that sprays air in a high-pressure stream, perfect for blowing away dust and dislodging stubborn crumbs.

Whether you're cleaning out the internals of your PC, getting the gunk out of your phone's vents, or dislodging particulates from the edges of a monitor or TV, compressed air is an excellent way to remove dust and debris from any electronic in your home. There are a couple of small problems with compressed air cans, though. First, they eventually run out and need to be replaced.

Additionally, their use of aerosol and bittering agents can be problematic from a health and environmental standpoint. To solve both of these problems, you can opt to use an electronic air duster instead. Various devices, such as the O2 Hurricane Airless Duster, generate a comparable stream of air for cleaning with an internal motor. As long as you've got a spot to plug it in, it'll never run out of air to spray, and you don't need to worry about aerosol or bittering agents.