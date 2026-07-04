The Producer Of This Overlooked But Well-Reviewed Sci-Fi Movie Thanked Fans For Pirating It

Movies can find success in many ways. Take the Chris Hemsworth-starring heist thriller, "Crime 101," for instance. It bombed massively at the box office, grossing about $72 million on a $90 million budget, but became a streaming sensation when it hit Amazon Prime. One film that could have killed for such numbers is "The Man from Earth," an independent sci-fi film that was released in 2007 to great reviews but little fanfare. It also found massive success in the torrenting space. But instead of complaining, the producer thanked fans for pirating it to success.

This happened when RLSlog, a blog that was about pirated releases, gave the movie a glowing review. This sent its massive audience to BitTorrent, whose free app is not available on the Microsoft Store, to download the film. In two weeks, the movie's IMDb rating had shot up to 8.2, thanks to an influx of 700 ratings. "The Man from Earth" became a cult classic.

In an email to RLSlog (via TorrentFreak), the producer, Eric Wilkinson, thanked fans for giving the film free promotion, considering the movie had no advertising budget. He acknowledged that the only reason people were talking about it was the piracy. Wilkinson wrote, "What you guys have done here is nothing short of amazing. In the future, I will not complain about file sharing. YOU HAVE HELPED PUT THIS LITTLE MOVIE ON THE MAP!!!! When I make my next picture, I just may upload the movie on the net myself!"