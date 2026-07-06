Amazon Echo Show Vs. Google Nest Hub: Which Device Has Fewer Ads?
Everywhere you peek, you'll see ads, and it's not just a problem when browsing the web. Even your smart TV may bombard you with ads. Arguably, that's nothing compared to Amazon hardware. Amazon Echo Show is one of the best Alexa gadgets you can purchase, but many people are annoyed by the overwhelming advertising. What's the solution? Does the rival Google Nest Hub have fewer ads than the Amazon Echo Show?
In short, the answer is yes. Users report that the Nest Hub is, for the most part, ad-free. Even though Amazon's offerings (multiple generations of it, in fact) have attracted rave reviews and are possibly one of the best smart displays money can buy, the ads are a known flaw. It's something that you'll have to accept with Amazon hardware for one simple reason: the company isn't making a profit from the devices themselves, but rather, through advertising and selling you other stuff.
Jumping the Amazon ship, proverbially speaking, and switching to (or choosing) Google Nest Hub is a valid way to escape the advertising pipeline, as many online users share this sentiment. However, you'll have to accept that Google's product is significantly less powerful than the Alexa-powered smart display. Makes sense considering that the second-generation Google Nest Hub was released in 2021, which is ancient history in the tech world. So, for the time being, you have to decide if a slower device is a worthy sacrifice for an ad-free experience.
Should you switch to Google Nest Hub?
Many users report that the Amazon Echo Show has more ads than the Google Nest Hub. Those same threads are also brimming with those who say that the general experience for the "Google camp" is, sadly, underwhelming. Its ads may be minimal, but Google Nest Hub is severely underpowered compared to Amazon's product. One user went as far as to say its interface is old and broken.
In another thread, a user expressed concerns about the Nest Hub approaching its end of life and believes it's only a matter of time before the tech giant pulls the plug. Though the device is still usable, buying the Google Nest Hub may no longer be worth it, given the high likelihood that the product's next iteration will hit shelves in the near future. There's also the question of price. A brand-new 11-inch Amazon Echo Show 8 is about $279, while a 10-inch Google Nest Hub Max is nearly $299 – not a good deal, considering the disparity on the hardware front.
In the end, "jumping ship" may be worth it the moment Google cooks up the new version of its smart display. Until then, the Amazon ecosystem is simply more robust, even though its ads are annoying. Unfortunately, several users note that eliminating the ads is nearly impossible. Amazon is quick to patch out any workarounds, and some people even say the device may roll back settings if you disable advertising content. Whether you should tolerate that is completely up to you.