Amazon Echo Show Vs. Google Nest Hub: Which Device Has Fewer Ads?

Everywhere you peek, you'll see ads, and it's not just a problem when browsing the web. Even your smart TV may bombard you with ads. Arguably, that's nothing compared to Amazon hardware. Amazon Echo Show is one of the best Alexa gadgets you can purchase, but many people are annoyed by the overwhelming advertising. What's the solution? Does the rival Google Nest Hub have fewer ads than the Amazon Echo Show?

In short, the answer is yes. Users report that the Nest Hub is, for the most part, ad-free. Even though Amazon's offerings (multiple generations of it, in fact) have attracted rave reviews and are possibly one of the best smart displays money can buy, the ads are a known flaw. It's something that you'll have to accept with Amazon hardware for one simple reason: the company isn't making a profit from the devices themselves, but rather, through advertising and selling you other stuff.

Jumping the Amazon ship, proverbially speaking, and switching to (or choosing) Google Nest Hub is a valid way to escape the advertising pipeline, as many online users share this sentiment. However, you'll have to accept that Google's product is significantly less powerful than the Alexa-powered smart display. Makes sense considering that the second-generation Google Nest Hub was released in 2021, which is ancient history in the tech world. So, for the time being, you have to decide if a slower device is a worthy sacrifice for an ad-free experience.