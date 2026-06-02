Is The Google Nest Hub Still Worth Buying In 2026?

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While a smart display isn't an essential part of a smart home ecosystem, it might be the one device you'd miss the most if you didn't have it. The Google Nest Hub is a display that's been on the market for years, with the latest version released in March 2021. The second-generation Nest Hub offers a chic chassis in four colors, a triple-mic array, a built-in speaker, and Matter compatibility. You can use it to stream music, watch YouTube, set timers and alarms, read a recipe while cooking, view footage from the best security cameras, and more. But do we think it's still worth buying in 2026? Not really, and that's mainly because we think Google will be unveiling a new smart display sooner rather than later.

According to 9to5 Google, code found in a Google Home app update from May 2026 seems to suggest that a Google Home Display is currently in the works. The rollout of the Google Home Speaker is just around the corner, too, so we wouldn't be surprised if the company wanted to modernize its essential smart home devices. We're willing to bet that Google wants a better, faster smart display for its Gemini AI companion to take advantage of. Gemini can run on Google's existing Nest Hub lineup, but aging hardware and AI software aren't the greatest match. If the rumors are true about the Google Home Display, the Gemini assistant will likely have a newer processor to take advantage of, and maybe even additional RAM.