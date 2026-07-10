Why Did Smartphone Makers Stop Putting Headphones In The Box?

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Smartphone manufacturers used to include a lot more in the box with new phones, like charging or power adapters, plus the USB cords, and sometimes wired headphones or earbuds. Companies stopped doing this years ago, though. At the time, smartphone makers stopped putting chargers in the box because it reduced electronic waste, and people already had a ton of power bricks and adapters handy.

That's precisely why Samsung says it stopped including earphones, as well. In an effort to "minimize the impact" of its products on the environment, these cheap items are now excluded. Apple did the same when it launched the iPhone 12 in 2020. The general idea is that the items that used to be in the box were of lower quality than something you might buy separately, leading to an increase in waste. Consumers always have the option to buy these items separately if they need them, which is likely part of the motivation, as well.

Samsung and Apple both sell high-quality headphones separately, à la AirPods and Galaxy Buds. Considering a lot of those same manufacturers stopped including headphone jacks in flagship models, the wired variety that used to be bundled wouldn't work anyway. What's interesting is that wired headphones seem to be going through a surge in popularity as people show a growing interest in retro experiences. Some folks are gravitating towards the wired options, ignoring the compatibility concerns, and are instead using adapters to sync with the latest phones.