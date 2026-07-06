What Does A Flashing Green Light Mean On Your Nintendo Switch Dock?

People are still playing the original Nintendo Switch, thanks to its massive library of high-quality exclusives, including "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," "Super Mario Odyssey," and "Metroid Prime 4: Beyond," with the latter two games running at a buttery-smooth 60FPS on Nintendo's aging hardware. The Nintendo Switch comes with a dock that lets you play these games on a TV in HD (up to 1080p). This can enhance the gaming experience, which is why it can suck when you dock the Switch, only to get a blinking TV output LED on the front of the dock and a blank TV screen. Normally, the dock's LED will turn solid green when the Switch is running in docked mode. The constant blinking usually means that the Switch and dock are failing to communicate due to several issues, including software glitches, damaged ports, or a faulty AC adapter.

While not necessary to troubleshoot the problem, having a spare dock and AC adapter can help isolate the culprit quickly. For instance, if the light still blinks after inserting the Switch into a different dock, it's the console. If it works normally, the issue lies with the first dock or the AC adapter. If you try all the troubleshooting steps below and the issue persists, there might be a bigger hardware fault at play. If the Switch and accessories are still under warranty, you can send them to Nintendo for servicing.