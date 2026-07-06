What Does CE Stand For On Electronics?

CE. Two letters that many of you will have seen but have probably given very little thought to. For those not in the know, CE is a conformity mark used on a range of products sold in the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes the European Union (EU) single market plus Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

The letters stand for Conformité Européenne, a French phrase that translates to European Conformity. When a product includes the CE mark, it means that it meets stipulated EU requirements relating to safety, health, and environmental protection. It's important to remember, however, that the mark does not mean it was manufactured in Europe. Nor does it certify quality, so you'll find it on, say, all major phone brands, from best to worst.

If you live in the EEA, you're much more likely to be familiar with the CE mark than if you're elsewhere, like the U.S. Still, if you're outside the EEA and you glance at the back or underside of one of your gadgets, you may well spot the CE mark. So what does it mean in practice? To answer that, we need to look at how the CE system works, from the products it covers to the rules that manufacturers need to follow before adding it to their device and placing it on the market in the EEA.