4 Tablets With Better Battery Life Than The iPad 11

The base-level Apple iPad 11, which is one of the best tablets you can buy right now, is a feature-rich tablet available for a decent price. Starting at $449 for the 128GB version and going up to $749 for the 512GB, it's designed for entertainment, productivity, or a little of both. It has an 11-inch screen, powerful A16 chip, an all-screen design, a 12MP Center Stage camera, and the latest innovations in iPadOS, including iPadOS 27. It's ideal for watching (and filming) videos, playing games, web surfing, sketching, and other creative tasks. Add the Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard Folio to the mix, meanwhile, and you have a mobile, on-the-go productivity setup. Of course, with so much power, and so much you can do with the tablet, you want decent battery life.

With the iPad 11, you get up to 10 hours of web surfing over Wi-Fi or video viewing from the 28.93-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery, which works out to approximately 7,600 mAh. If you have the Wi-Fi + Cellular model with an active cellular plan, this drops to about nine hours when connecting over the carrier network. Either way, that's long enough for a full work or school day, even a road trip. But there are other tablets from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Lenovo that last longer and sell for a comparable price that you might want to consider.