4 Tablets With Better Battery Life Than The iPad 11
The base-level Apple iPad 11, which is one of the best tablets you can buy right now, is a feature-rich tablet available for a decent price. Starting at $449 for the 128GB version and going up to $749 for the 512GB, it's designed for entertainment, productivity, or a little of both. It has an 11-inch screen, powerful A16 chip, an all-screen design, a 12MP Center Stage camera, and the latest innovations in iPadOS, including iPadOS 27. It's ideal for watching (and filming) videos, playing games, web surfing, sketching, and other creative tasks. Add the Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard Folio to the mix, meanwhile, and you have a mobile, on-the-go productivity setup. Of course, with so much power, and so much you can do with the tablet, you want decent battery life.
With the iPad 11, you get up to 10 hours of web surfing over Wi-Fi or video viewing from the 28.93-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery, which works out to approximately 7,600 mAh. If you have the Wi-Fi + Cellular model with an active cellular plan, this drops to about nine hours when connecting over the carrier network. Either way, that's long enough for a full work or school day, even a road trip. But there are other tablets from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Lenovo that last longer and sell for a comparable price that you might want to consider.
OnePlus Pad 3
OnePlus is known for loading its smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets with massive batteries. Alongside big batteries, the brand also offers ultra-fast charging support. And the OnePlus Pad 3 is no exception. Retailing for about $700, it is rated up to 18 hours of video playback per charge, almost twice that of the iPad 11. Beyond just the base battery life, the 12,140 mAh battery can also recharge at a rate of up to 80W with a compatible charger, which comes in the box. That's blazingly fast. This means you'll be up and running faster than you would with the iPad 11, which charges at a maximum rate of 45W and comes with a 20W USB-C power adapter in the box.
Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile processor, the OnePlus Pad 3 is a larger device with a 12.3-inch screen. But the tablet rivals the iPad 11 in every way, including the fact that you can use it with an optional Folio Case, Smart Keyboard, and Stylo 2 Pen. Reviews for this tablet note how long it lasts, including when it's sitting unused in sleep mode for days, even weeks, but also how quickly it recharges. While the trackpad is finicky and the cursor is not as smooth as an iPad keyboard, it's a worthwhile option. Just note that it taps out at 256GB of storage.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is one of the most affordable Galaxy tablets, in line with the pricing of the iPad 11. It starts at $400 for the 128GB version and $490 for the 256GB. With a 10.9-inch screen, an impressive 16 hours of video playback per charge is enough for an entire additional workday or commute, over and above what you get with the iPad 11. The 8,000 mAh battery also supports Super Fast Charging.
With Android 15 and Samsung One UI 7, you get basic Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search, Writing Assist, and photo editing features like Object Eraser. By comparison, the iPad 11 does not support Apple Intelligence since it has an older chip and not enough RAM. You can get more RAM with the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite at 8GB versus just 6GB with the iPad 11. The Galaxy model's 90Hz refresh rate bests the iPad 11's 60Hz, and there's an IP42 rating for resistance to dust particles and water drops versus no IP rating for the iPad 11.
But there are concessions. The Galaxy Tab doesn't have a storage option larger than 256GB, which is a downside if you want to download lots of games and apps, snap loads of photos and videos, and store files. The iPad 11 also has better cameras than the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. But for a little less, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is a decent tablet with the option for cellular and an S Pen in the box.
Boox Go 10.3 Gen II
While the Boox Go 10.3 Gen II is more of a tablet and e-reader hybrid device with a monochrome screen than it is a traditional tablet, it's a good alternative if you want something for basic activities and fewer distractions. Starting at $400, it comes loaded with Android 15 and access to apps through the Google Play Store. It runs on an octa-core processor, has dual speakers, and supports the optional magnetic case and stylus. It's also incredibly thin at 4.6mm, which is thinner than the iPad 11.
In terms of battery life, you get a lot more from this 3,700 mAh battery than you would with a battery that small in other devices. That's because the Boox Go 10.3 Gen II doesn't have a color screen and limits activities to simpler, less bandwidth-intensive ones. So, the battery can last for up to a full week per charge. That said, it's not nearly as powerful as the iPad 11 with only 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.
For light users, this might be a compromise option worth considering if you just want to focus on tasks like sketching, note-taking, reading, and light web browsing versus social media and gaming. There's a Lumi version for $430 that adds a dual-tone front light for better readability, though this means the battery depletes a little faster.
Lenovo ThinkTab X11
The Lenovo ThinkTab X11, geared towards field workers, doesn't just last longer per charge than the iPad 11; its incredible battery life rivals most other tablets at the same price point, too. With a huge 10,200 mAh battery, it can run for up to 30 hours per charge, three times as long as the iPad 11. You can easily swap the battery for a second one to keep it going for twice as long, or to extend the product's lifecycle once the battery eventually dies. It's thicker and heavier since it's meant for field workers, but not by a huge amount.
Retailing for $500, the 10.95-inch ThinkTab X11 runs Android 16 out of the box with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and 8GB RAM. It's ultra-rugged, certified to withstand drops, bumps, and falls. It's also IP68-rated to withstand small dust particles and moisture, which can be handy if you get caught in the rain or it accidentally falls in the bathtub. The optional Tab Pen XE is IP68-rated as well. That gives it a huge leg up on the iPad 11 when it comes to durability. While the tablet only comes with 128GB storage, you can add more via the microSD card slot, so you could get terabytes of data onto it. The headphone jack for connecting wired headphones is something you won't find in the iPad 11.
How we chose these tablets
All tablets on this list met one key requirement — they have longer battery life than Apple's iPad 11. For almost all of the tablets on this list, that means a physically larger battery cell. The only exception to this is the Boox tablet, which achieves a longer battery life than the iPad 11 with a smaller cell, thanks to its monochrome display.
Out of all the tablets with better battery life than the iPad 11, we selected these options by looking at positive customer reviews, expert reviews, and personal experience. Specifically, we considered reviews that mentioned and praised battery life. While selecting the tablets for this list, we also considered brand reputation. All of the tablets in this list that are sold on Amazon have at least 4-star reviews, or score more than 4.5-stars on the manufacturer websites. For each tablet, we've also highlighted some of the other areas in which it bests (or is defeated by) the iPad 11.