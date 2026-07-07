10 Samsung Wearables That Can Still Work With Your iPhone

Owning devices that sit within the same ecosystem from a specific brand has its benefits. For example, having an Apple Watch means you can receive messages from an iPhone without the smartphone being near you. However, some people simply like having the best of both worlds, and just as it's possible to pair an Android phone to an Apple Watch, it's also possible to pair certain Samsung wearables to an iPhone.

There are 10 different Samsung watches that pair to an iPhone, though users expecting anything from Samsung's modern lineup are likely to be disappointed. Devices such as the Galaxy Watch 7 or Watch Ultra utilize the Google Play Store, making them incompatible with iOS. In fact, many of the devices that are on the compatible list are a number of years old at this point — if the wearable is running Samsung's wearOS, you're not going to be able to pair it with an iPhone.

Users are still able to use these older devices, including models from lineups like the Gear, Fit, Galaxy Watch, and Active series, though be aware that using these devices with an iPhone will require the Galaxy Wearable app. Fortunately, it's available in the Apple App Store for free. Users won't be able to take advantage of the newest features arriving to a Galaxy Watch, but using an old device can save it from a landfill. Hitting the minimum iPhone and iOS standards should also be pretty easy. Here's what to know.