5 SD Card Brands That Photographers Swear By
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SD cards are a dime a dozen on sites like Amazon. And if you're simply transferring a couple of files or using old digital cameras from the 2000s, most SD cards will work fine. That is, unless you're unlucky enough to get a counterfeit SD card. But if you're a professional, you probably want the best in terms of storage. Ending up with a corrupted SD card is heartbreaking at best, and professionally damaging at worst.
And while there are a lot of brands on the market, no SD card is immune from the possibility of failure. There is always an error rate when it comes to electronics, and even the best cards can fail for a number of reasons. The best course of action is to create redundant backups of your SD cards after every shoot, or use a camera that supports dual SD cards for on-the-fly backups.
That said, there are a lot of SD cards that professionals swear by. Some of them are from brands that you know, others from brands that only professionals may be aware of. Just remember that models matter, and just because a card comes from a name brand doesn't mean it's considered professional grade.
ProGrade
When researching the various SD cards that professionals rely on and recommend to others, one brand kept popping up from experts time and time again — ProGrade. The ProGrade Digital SDXC UHS-II V90 Iridium Memory Card is one popular choice with users, with many citing great format support and consistent write speeds.
Users really highlighted this, citing how great the card is when shooting in 4K at 60fps, as well as transferring large files over to a computer. One professional who tested the write speed of the card for themselves shot 85 images in compressed RAW format with a Sony Alpha 7R IV mirrorless camera. Their personal testing showed it took 25.4 seconds to write the content, making it a good choice for serious professionals.
While ProGrade doesn't offer a wide variety of card options like other brands, if you're ever looking to step up from the older SD card format, then products like the ProGrade Iridium CFexpress 4.0 Type B Digital Memory Card are a great option. That card provides a sustained write speed of 700 MB/s and read speed of 3,100 MB/s, allowing for some serious high-end shooting.
Delkin Devices
Delkin Devices is a name you might not be as familiar with in the storage space, as it's a brand geared toward professionals. If you're already a photography professional, you probably know the brand quite well. Known for their fast speeds, Delkin even recently released the fastest microSD card you can get your hands on in 2026.
In terms of SD cards, the Delkin Devices Power 128GB SDXC UHS-II Memory Card is a popular choice that's praised for its speed. This card supports uninterrupted recording of 4K, 8K, 3D, and even 360-degree content, making it a great choice for video creators. As the card supports a Video Speed Class 90 (V90) rating, you'll be able to get high-frame-rate shots, something that bird photographers praise in the Amazon reviews.
The lifetime warranty and 48-hour replacement guarantee should also give you some peace of mind if something does go wrong. Delkin Devices also uses an American-based customer support team located in California. With so many companies shipping off their support teams overseas and onto AI agents, having local support might be a real selling point for many people out there.
Sony
Sony might not be the most popular name when it comes to storage media — the company is better known for the PlayStation and all the weird gadgets they've released over the years. But if you're looking for an SD card that can last through any shooting condition that you might find yourself in, you'll hear photographers online praising the Sony Tough line of SD cards. A popular choice is the Sony Tough-M series SDXC UHS-II Card.
You get UHS-II support for fast transfer read/write times. This can really be vital if you are a professional photographer or like to shoot action scenes. Reviews highlight the excellent build quality, with some even showing how much more robust the SD card sounds like when dropped against competitors.
Another interesting feature is that the Sony Tough cards lack the locking tab that is common among SD cards, as well as lacking ridges between the contact tabs. You can also submerge these cards for upwards of thirty minutes, and they'll keep kicking. The only drawback is that the cards can be awfully expensive, not helped by the ongoing RAM and storage crisis.
Lexar
Lexar is an established brand in the storage space that makes a number of different SD cards tailored to photography professionals. The Lexar 128GB Professional 2000x SD card is one great example of this, with users praising its quality and 4K capabilities for both photos and video. Lexar even states that this card can support high-quality images and 8K video when using a DSLR or cinema-quality video camera.
The card also supports 300 MB/s read speed and 260 MB/s write speed. This allows for burst mode shooting, while also handling RAW and JPEG formats. In terms of durability, you get a temperature-proof, shockproof, and X-ray proof card. While maybe not as tough as the Sony Tough line, Lexar still offers a very solid card for professionals.
Even cheaper models like the Lexar 128GB Professional Silver PRO SD card offer solid specs at a more reasonable price, really only compromising on the read and write speeds and lacking better support for 8K content. Whether you are a photographer or simply need to keep an SD card on you, Lexar is a solid and dependable brand.
Sandisk
Sandisk is a major player in the storage space, having debuted a flash-based SSD module all the way back in 1991. Today, the company is still a major player, with professionally well-respected offerings like the Sandisk 256GB Extreme Pro SDXC UHS-I Memory Card. And Amazon users seem to agree, with the SD card holding a near 5.0 rating with almost 90,000 reviews.
Storage is just one part of the equation when shooting photos, the other part is transferring your content. The Sandisk 256GB Extreme PRO handles this well, having Ultra High Speed (UHS-I) support. And if you need faster speeds, the Sandisk Extreme Pro has UHS-II capabilities. This allows for capturing 8K content, just make sure that your camera supports the format or you run the risk of wasting some serious cash.
Sandisk cards are a solid choice for both professionals and amateurs alike. That said, be aware that many reviewers have expressed their issues with Sandisk cards, especially in terms of their build quality. While many of those complaints are anecdotal and leveled at the more entry-level non-PRO models of cards, it's something to keep in mind. So, if you find yourself shooting in more treacherous conditions, you'd be better off with a higher-end Sandisk or Sony Tough series card.
Methodology
When looking for the best SD card brands that photographers swear by, we looked to professionals to find out what the pros are using. We researched online forums dedicated to photography, as well as online sites with photography communities such as Reddit.
We also investigated what experts on YouTube recommend to professionals and amateurs alike. The brands chosen are ones that consistently appeared in recommendations to new photographers, and those pros looking to make a switch.