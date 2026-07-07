5 SD Card Brands That Photographers Swear By

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SD cards are a dime a dozen on sites like Amazon. And if you're simply transferring a couple of files or using old digital cameras from the 2000s, most SD cards will work fine. That is, unless you're unlucky enough to get a counterfeit SD card. But if you're a professional, you probably want the best in terms of storage. Ending up with a corrupted SD card is heartbreaking at best, and professionally damaging at worst.

And while there are a lot of brands on the market, no SD card is immune from the possibility of failure. There is always an error rate when it comes to electronics, and even the best cards can fail for a number of reasons. The best course of action is to create redundant backups of your SD cards after every shoot, or use a camera that supports dual SD cards for on-the-fly backups.

That said, there are a lot of SD cards that professionals swear by. Some of them are from brands that you know, others from brands that only professionals may be aware of. Just remember that models matter, and just because a card comes from a name brand doesn't mean it's considered professional grade.