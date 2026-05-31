12 Of The Weirdest Gadgets Sony Has Ever Made

There's no shortage of odd speakers in the market, and Sony didn't stop itself from throwing its hat in this ring, either. In 2008, it released the Sony Rolly — a cute, robotic speaker that could move around, light up, and even dance to the tune of your favorite music. It was a quirky offering that added some personality to your music-listening sessions.

Since streaming services were far from the norm at that time, the Sony Rolly was marketed as an MP3 player with 2GB of internal memory. The five-hour battery life wasn't anything to write home about, and the lack of a headphone jack could also be an annoyance for some. It was clear that Sony was going all in on the gimmick here, with motion sensors letting you switch between tracks or control the volume by moving the speaker itself.

You could also configure the device's movement by tweaking one of three motion function settings to make the two arms, shoulders, and wheels move exactly how you wanted. With the Self Motion Function, the Rolly analyzed the music in its internal memory and automatically decided the best motion to accompany these tunes. Auto Motion Function used the Motion Editor application on your PC to create better, more sophisticated motion controls to go with your favorite tunes. Finally, the Custom Motion Function lets you use the Motion Editor to manually govern the movement of this quirky speaker for every song in its storage.