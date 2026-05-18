Soundbar Vs. Speakers: Which Is Better For Your TV's Audio?

Even if you're floored by the picture quality of your brand-new TV, you probably can't say the same about its audio performance. That's to be expected, as TVs are thinner than ever these days, and built-in speakers have gotten less powerful. Fortunately, you can upgrade your TV audio, and there are two main ways to do so: adding a soundbar or installing a dedicated speaker system.

There are pros and cons to both of these audio products, and which is best for you will depend on factors like what you like to use your TV for (e.g., streaming apps, video games, watching old DVDs), room size, furniture, and how "cinematic" you want your movies and shows to sound. Generally speaking, though, a soundbar is designed to enhance dialogue, overall clarity, and volume, while a dedicated speaker system will deliver a wider, more immersive soundstage, making it feel like you're a part of the movie or show you're watching.

If you're more the "set it and forget it" type, the plug-and-play design of many soundbars will be a huge benefit. The lion's share of systems connect to your TV via HDMI ARC/eARC or digital optical; this ensures that all AV components plugged into your TV route audio to the soundbar, including your TV's built-in apps. Features like HDMI-CEC should also allow you to control the soundbar volume with your TV remote, and many bars have a dedicated center speaker for boosting dialogue and vocals.