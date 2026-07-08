5 Of The Best Audio Upgrades For Your Setup, According To Home Theater Enthusiasts

Building a home theater system shouldn't be a stressful process that bankrupts you. If you're fed up with how bad your TV speakers sound, you can always invest in a soundbar for an immediate improvement, and there are plenty that cost less than $200. But if your endgame is to have a 9.1.2 Atmos system that engulfs every square inch of your living room in sound, you can rest assured that you don't have to buy all your home theater equipment at once.

An AV receiver is one of the most integral parts of an immersive surround sound system, but other audio investments can make a huge difference, too. Yes, everyone knows that adding a subwoofer to your setup is one of the best ways to boost bass, but we tasked ourselves to think outside the box for home theater audio enhancements. To that end, we came up with five audio upgrades we feel are worth your hard-earned cash.

No two home theaters are the same, so some of the recommendations we're sharing may not apply to you and yours. Fortunately, you can really take your time when building out the theater of your dreams, so don't worry about affording the biggest, baddest speakers you can find; we have plenty of other upgrade suggestions that a.) may be cheaper, and b.) will have just as much of a meaningful impact.