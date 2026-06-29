5 Things You Probably Didn't Know AV Receivers Could Do

A surround sound system is nothing without an amplifier to drive the speakers. One type of specialized amp commonly used for home theater setups is an AV receiver, an all-in-one device that combines power and audio-video signal routing. Think of it this way: instead of plugging all your AV components into your new smart TV, you'll plug them into a receiver. You'll then run a dedicated HDMI cable from the output on your receiver to one of your TV's HDMI inputs. This takes a load off your treasured Mini LED or OLED set, at least as far as signal processing and upscaling go.

As for your speakers, the amp section of your AV receiver will feature speaker terminals that you'll connect speaker wire to. Each set of terminals delivers a certain amount of power to a particular channel (e.g., front left, rear right), and that's basically the long and short of how an AV receiver works. But as you may have guessed, many home theater hubs are capable of so much more, and we're not just talking about settings that'll fine-tune the amount of bass your system dishes out.

For the true home theater devotees of our readership, we did some digging to find out what AV receiver features aren't getting enough attention. To that end, we came up with this list of five things you probably didn't know AV receivers could do. Not all AV tech is created equal, so some of what we discuss in our roundup may not be applicable to certain receiver models. That said, we did our best to stick to lesser-known features shared by multiple manufacturers.