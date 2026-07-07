3 Common Problems Owners Have With Redmi Phones
Redmi phones by Xiaomi offer a relatively affordable alternative to flagships from big-name brands. However, before investing in one of these devices, it's worth looking into their potential limitations. Saving money might not be all that beneficial if you wind up with a device that doesn't serve your needs. For example, as we've already covered, a Redmi phone may only be compatible with limited U.S. networks. In addition, owners of Redmi phones have reported various technical issues that may give you reason to reconsider purchasing one.
None of this is meant to suggest that no one should ever buy a Redmi phone. Just as many users report problems, others say these phones are perfect for their price points. It's simply always helpful to be an informed consumer when shelling out cash for a device you're likely to use for years. If you're having second thoughts about buying a Redmi phone, there are various other budget phones that are worth buying from big-ticket brands like Samsung, Apple, Google, and more.
Some Redmi phone owners report battery degradation issues
On Reddit's r/Xiaomi community, users in multiple threads report having to replace their phones' batteries after about three to four years of use. To be fair, lithium-ion batteries degrade over time, irrespective of the smartphone brand, but it's common enough to warrant mentioning here. That said, users who have a more generally favorable attitude toward their Redmi phones point out that replacing the battery of one of these devices typically isn't very costly.
On the other hand, those who haven't reached the point of needing to fully replace the batteries of their phones nevertheless say that battery life can still be a nagging issue. For example, one user states that battery life is the main problem they have, as they need to recharge their Redmi phone every two to three hours.
That's obviously not very convenient. However, it highlights a potential use for these devices that's worth considering if you're thinking about buying one. Across various threads, several users indicate their Redmi phones are essentially just backup devices. Although an old Redmi might not be ideal as your main phone, you could repurpose it as a "spare phone" when the battery eventually degrades.
Various software problems draw complaints from Redmi phone users
Something important to understand before buying a Redmi phone is that Xiaomi typically doesn't offer the same degree of software support and updates that other major companies do. Specifically, for its more affordable devices, Xiaomi usually offers about two to three years of Android updates. That said, an argument can be made that, given the low cost of Redmi phones, this is an "issue" that users should expect.
Regardless, potential users should know how lack of updates can affect the experience of owning one of these devices. Discussing the matter on Reddit's r/Xiaomi subreddit, a user explains that after about a year of using their Redmi phone, they've encountered various software-related bugs, such as severe lag issues when watching videos or trying to play basic games. To be fair, this could be a mix of weak hardware and buggy software. With other manufacturers, consistent software updates might address some of these bugs. However, the relatively short software support cycle on Redmi phones means that fixing a bug may not be as easy as simply installing the latest version of the OS.
Ads and bloatware are common issues with Redmi phones
Despite making phones, Xiaomi appears to perceive itself as less of a hardware company than other smartphone companies. Because Xiaomi has placed a limit on its own hardware profit margins, that means the company must earn revenue in other ways. One way Xiaomi achieves this goal is by showing ads on its devices. Although there are ways to minimize the presence of ads, this tends to be a common feature of all Redmi phones. Users also indicate that getting the best experience from one of these devices often requires uninstalling bloatware and apps that come with them.
It's important to note that these complaints aren't universal. Several Reddit users insist their Redmi phones continue to function reliably after years of use. When they do encounter issues, they insist they often have easy fixes. Again, as a consumer, you should do your due diligence to make sure you know what you're getting when buying a new phone. For you, the affordability of a Redmi phone may justify a few issues. Just be aware that several users have found these devices may come with problems you should be prepared to correct or accept.