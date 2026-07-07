3 Common Problems Owners Have With Redmi Phones

On Reddit's r/Xiaomi community, users in multiple threads report having to replace their phones' batteries after about three to four years of use. To be fair, lithium-ion batteries degrade over time, irrespective of the smartphone brand, but it's common enough to warrant mentioning here. That said, users who have a more generally favorable attitude toward their Redmi phones point out that replacing the battery of one of these devices typically isn't very costly.

On the other hand, those who haven't reached the point of needing to fully replace the batteries of their phones nevertheless say that battery life can still be a nagging issue. For example, one user states that battery life is the main problem they have, as they need to recharge their Redmi phone every two to three hours.

That's obviously not very convenient. However, it highlights a potential use for these devices that's worth considering if you're thinking about buying one. Across various threads, several users indicate their Redmi phones are essentially just backup devices. Although an old Redmi might not be ideal as your main phone, you could repurpose it as a "spare phone" when the battery eventually degrades.