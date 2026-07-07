Why Doesn't Google Maps Work In South Korea?

Google used Japanese names for places in Google Earth between 2006 and 2008, ignoring requests from the South Korean government to correct them. The company launched Google Maps in 2008 without replacing the Japanese names, which remained a sensitive topic for the country. A few years later, the country created a 1:25,000 scale satellite map, which was available for free to domestic and international users. The country also made a more detailed 1:5,000 map, which was released in 2016 with a caveat: The government would have to approve the use of the more detailed map for international parties like Google. South Korea did not allow Google to use the more detailed map, which the company needed to offer users more advanced features like turn-by-turn navigation.

The South Korean government rejected Google's first map export request in 2016, saying the company didn't want to blur out map data related to local military bases and other points of interest. This represented a security concern for the country, as South Korea has been at war with North Korea for over 70 years. The two countries reached an armistice in the 1950s, but not a proper peace accord. Google countered in a blog post in August 2025 that the military information available on satellite data can be seen on Google Maps alternatives from rival services. Google also noted that it would work with the South Korean government to mask sensitive locations in the country in Google Maps.

Opposition to Google Maps from local navigation services developers may have also played a part. A CNN report in September 2025 and a Reuters report in February 2026 cited worries about Google's impact on competition and concerns on how Google may use location data from Google Maps users.