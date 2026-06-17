Waze's Latest Update Adds A Useful Feature That's Been Missing For Far Too Long

While Google owns two popular navigation apps for iPhone and Android, the Waze and Google Maps experiences aren't identical. Waze offers a simpler navigation user interface that focuses on community-driven information, with incident reports used to improve navigation in real time. Google Maps is more complex, featuring more detailed maps, as well as several features that allow users to discover nearby places of interest, and Gemini AI integration. Over time, Google has brought Waze's incident reports to Google Maps, without turning Waze into a Google Maps replica. But Google has been working to bring one useful navigation feature available in Google Maps to Waze: support for traffic lights, a feature that some Waze users have started noticing in the app.

Redditor yayoshorti posted the following screenshot on the social platform in early June 2026, showing the presence of traffic lights on the map. The user asked the community when Waze added the feature, with some other users responding that the feature had been available for them in the app for weeks. But the rollout isn't complete — not all Waze users see traffic lights during navigation, including users who are Waze editors, according to the responses on the thread. On the other hand, some Waze users confirmed that support for traffic lights has been in testing for a while in various markets, part of Waze's beta testing.

Separately, 9to5Google noted that the feature had been in testing since December 2025, but more Waze users are starting to see it in the app. It's unclear when Waze will release the feature more widely.