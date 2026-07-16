How Long Do Android Tablets Last? Here's What Users Say

Just because you're not willing to cash out the big bucks for the best iPad doesn't mean you can't get your money's worth out of an Android tablet. In fact, there are plenty of Android tablets more powerful than the iPad Mini you can acquire for the same price or lower. Are they equally dependable, though? How long do Android tablets last on average?

According to what owners say online, the expected lifespan is in line with most Android phones. Put differently, you can squeeze anywhere from three to five years out of a tablet, maybe even more. One user reported their Samsung S7+ ran perfectly at the five-year mark. In the same Reddit thread, an owner said that the Tab S and S7 tablets (both Samsung) can go for three to four years. The user went as far as to praise mid-tier tablets like Samsung's S9 FE, claiming they last at least three years. He also "besmirched" the M4 iPad Pro for lagging after one year of use.

This seems to be a trend online. A Redditor says that many tablets (regardless of the price point) can last five to seven years in terms of hardware. Another commenter added that the expected lifespan is psychological and is proportional to how fast you become hyper-focused on its shortcomings, but confirmed that four to five years is a reasonable expectation.