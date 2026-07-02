Google Is Rolling Out A New App That Stores Your Digital Signature On Your Phone

While Google Search may be seeing a decline in popularity, the tech giant continues to roll out helpful new features across the Android ecosystem. The latest is an aptly named "Signatures" app that looks as though it will be universally accessible across your Android phone, potentially allowing you to drop in a digital signature or initials in both native and third-party apps.

Among some of the company's other questionable decisions, like saving every audio file or image you use to search or using your search data to train AI, Google has allowed the app's rollout to go seemingly unheralded. Though it has already arrived on some phones as part of the June 2026 Google Play update, Google declined to mention it in its changelog — however, that's likely because the app does not appear to be fully functional just yet.

According to reporting at 9to5Google, a shortcut for the app's main activity window has appeared for some people using Google's Pixel series of phones, as well as some Samsung and OnePlus devices. We were also able to surface the Signatures app's main functionality using a Google Pixel with the June 2026 Google Play system update installed. The shortcut allows some of the app's functionality to be accessed right now, but you're unable to paste signatures into fields in the app's current state.