Can Your Amazon Alexa Devices Be Hacked?

Amazon Alexa devices are surprisingly secure as of 2026, even though they're always listening for their wake word. There are no widely known, unpatched exploits that allow attackers to remotely take over current Alexa devices. Most documented attacks require malicious actors to gain physical access to the smart speaker or trick users into taking some action. If someone manages to access the Bluetooth on your Alexa and succeeds in pairing, they could potentially take control via pre-recorded sounds, but again, they'd need to be physically on your property.

This isn't to say the Alexa line of hardware is infallible. Researchers have demonstrated multiple ways to hijack the speakers over the years, but Amazon is relatively quick to patch reported vulnerabilities. In 2022, researchers published a paper demonstrating one of the more recent attack methods. However, it still required preparation and prior access to the device.

Since Amazon launched Alexa-enabled devices in 2014, the number of publicly documented, real-world hacks has remained relatively limited. More serious attacks have targeted indoor security cameras, but having conversations listened to is always a concern when having an Alexa in the house. That said, many of the detailed hacks require extensive setup and, again, physical access to the device.