5 Older Amazon Echo Devices Still Worth Buying In 2026

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If you are looking for a new Amazon Echo, looking at some older devices can be an excellent alternative, since several of them are still worth buying in 2026. This works well for anyone who wants to expand a smart home without spending too much on buying the latest Amazon Echo devices or who wants a smart speaker for basic chores.

When looking for an Amazon Echo, it's important to understand that some products are really outdated and not worth your money. Since voice assistant technology became popular, Amazon has launched several versions of it, but not all aged the same way. So, an Echo needs reliable microphones and support for Alexa's main features to still work well in your home.

That is why we selected some older model options that are still worth your money in 2026. Although not every Echo option remains available on Amazon, you can find them on the second hand market. In these situations, when they are in good condition, the lower price makes the deal much sweeter.