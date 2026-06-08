5 Older Amazon Echo Devices Still Worth Buying In 2026
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If you are looking for a new Amazon Echo, looking at some older devices can be an excellent alternative, since several of them are still worth buying in 2026. This works well for anyone who wants to expand a smart home without spending too much on buying the latest Amazon Echo devices or who wants a smart speaker for basic chores.
When looking for an Amazon Echo, it's important to understand that some products are really outdated and not worth your money. Since voice assistant technology became popular, Amazon has launched several versions of it, but not all aged the same way. So, an Echo needs reliable microphones and support for Alexa's main features to still work well in your home.
That is why we selected some older model options that are still worth your money in 2026. Although not every Echo option remains available on Amazon, you can find them on the second hand market. In these situations, when they are in good condition, the lower price makes the deal much sweeter.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen, 2018)
Although it's a device from 2018, the 3rd generation Echo Dot still remains a model that you can buy with confidence in 2026. That is because the "hockey puck" that helped popularize the company's voice assistants last decade still works well for many tasks. Even though its speaker does not sound as good as those on modern models, it still delivers a solid performance.
So, if your goal is to have a smart speaker only to turn on the house lights, work as an alarm clock, or when you do not care much about music quality, this is a model you can consider. It handles the basics well, covering all the key uses for your old Amazon Echo that most users actually need.
As for price, finding Echo Dot 3rd generation models for sale on Amazon can be difficult, but other retailers or second hand sellers offer them at different prices. You should be able to find second hand models for around $20 online.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen, 2022)
If you want more features for your everyday use but do not want to pay the price of modern models, consider the 2022 Echo Dot 5th gen. The audio has been improved, so if you want to listen to music straight from your dot and you don't own an external sound system, you can still do that without losing too much quality.
Another reason this model is worth the price is because the Echo Dot can do many cool things that older models often can't. For example, it has an accelerometer so you can tap the top to pause songs, or silence alarms. But the most useful feature is the temperature sensor which you can use to make Alexa routines and automate your home according to the change of temperature in a room.
So, for instance, if it gets cold you can set this Echo Dot to turn the heater on automatically and these little things can make a huge difference to your day to day life. Furthermore, the device is currently available for $50 on Best Buy but you can find it for $40 or less during promotions and other sales. You can find second hand versions on marketplaces like eBay for even better prices.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd gen, 2023)
Although it costs more than other models, the Amazon Echo Show 8 is an older model worth buying in 2026. For about $115 in used condition or $129 on Best Buy, you get a Smart Display that, until recently, served as the company's best mid-range display. But with the arrival of the 4th generation, the price of this 2023 model dropped a lot, making it one of the best values in the segment.
What keeps the Echo Show 8 3rd gen relevant is the slew of hidden Amazon Echo Show features it delivers. For example, you get an 8-inch HD screen with spatial audio and room adaptation technology, which automatically adjusts audio playback based on the environment. In addition, it has a good camera for anyone who wants to make video calls, making it a strong package for the price range.
Another great feature of this Echo Show is its Smart Home integration. Since it comes with Zigbee, Matter and Thread standards, you can easily control multiple devices without having to buy an extra hub for your household. So for someone looking to grow their ecosystem without paying much in newer models from Amazon, this is an alternative.
Amazon Echo Pop (1st Gen)
Aside from the third generation Echo Dots, you will struggle to find a functional smart speaker at prices as low as the Amazon Echo Pop 1st gen. That is because it has a regular price of $40, but it can drop to $25 or below during promotions, which makes it one of the cheapest Alexa devices you can buy in 2026.
One of the Echo Pop's highlights is exactly its simplicity. It is not the kind of product that tries to be the best in a category, but it does what it promises. So, if you want something to play music and control a few devices, while fitting anywhere in the house, it is a good choice. It also has a half sphere design that directs sound forward and works well in small spaces.
In addition, another strong point for the Echo Pop involves people who want an Alexa ecosystem throughout the house but do not want to invest in several more complete models. You can place a newer version in the main room and spread several Pops around the house, for example. This setup keeps costs low and still gives you voice control in different rooms.
Amazon Echo Studio (1st generation)
If you are hoping to have a better audio experience with your smart speaker, the Echo Studio can be a device worth buying in 2026. Originally released in 2019 and updated in 2022, it is the only Echo that might compete with dedicated speakers that you may have in your home.
The Echo Studio has five built-in speakers, including a special woofer pumping out deep bass. There's also Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio built in, adding nice depth to compatible soundtracks and films. No other smart speaker from Amazon comes close to the Echo Studio, as it feels much closer to a real home audio setup.
Despite Amazon having launched a new version of the Echo Studio in 2025, many users still consider the audio quality of the older version to be superior. In terms of pricing, you can find them at varying prices on the second-hand market, with offers ranging from $140 for a used unit to $275 for a sealed, in-box one. So, if you find one at a good price, it is worth considering the purchase, as it is one of the best sounding speakers in the Amazon Echo lineup.
How we chose the best old Amazon Echo to buy in 2026
One of the first factors we considered when deciding whether an old Amazon Echo would be worth your money or not was its Alexa-compatible features. Even without the voice assistant's latest features, these devices still needed to work with simple commands to provide basic usability. Also, the microphones needed to have good quality for long-term usability.
Another big factor was the value of these Echo devices, as the price had to make sense for the buyer to pick an older device over a new version. Some of these models are no longer sold by Amazon, but you can find them second-hand in good condition and for a better price. So when the price difference was worthwhile and the Echo still provided the essentials needed to use in a home, we decided to include it on our list.