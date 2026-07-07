The Twilight Zone Reboot From An Oscar-Winning Horror Writer Deserves A Second Look

"The Twilight Zone" was one of the most groundbreaking science fiction shows in television history, sending us into another dimension that inspired some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Michael B. Jordan for "Sinners." After his booming success with "Get Out" (a great film to watch in 4K if we do say so, ourselves), director Jordan Peele was given the key to unlock imaginations once again with a revival of the show that had already been revived twice since the original series ended in 1964.

Following in the footsteps of the genius storyteller Rod Serling, Peele joined the project as an executive producer, backed by his own company, Monkeypaw Productions, alongside Simon Kinberg. He also served as narrator, like Serling before him, introducing the audience to a variety of stories, some of which paid homage to the original show's most notorious chapters.

Peele's take also featured some big names helping us on our journey, with Adam Scott (who starred in the episode "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet," another airplane tale like the original "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" starring William Shatner), Kumail Nanjiani, Zazie Beetz, and Steve Yuen making appearances in the first season. Unfortunately, even after a second season and all that star power, it wasn't enough for Peele's tussle with "The Twilight Zone" to last, despite the fairly impressive reception it received.