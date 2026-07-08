This Common Hotel Keycard Rule For Smartphone Users Is Actually A Myth﻿

Over the years, you may have heard that you shouldn't keep your smartphone and hotel keycard in the same pocket as the former could demagnetize the latter. And that would make sense with modern iPhones that support MagSafe charging. The thing is, though, this advice isn't relevant in most cases, as the majority of hotel keycards you'll come in contact with today use RFID technology — not magnetic strips – to store data. So, while there are some instances where a phone can affect a keycard, it's unlikely enough that this often-discussed keycard rule should be added to the list of iPhone myths you should stop believing.

RFID cars — along with similar NFC cards that you can add to your digital wallet — hold the authentication data on a chip, not a stripe. They communicate with a door lock wirelessly, when the guest taps the card on a reader, or holds the card near the reader. Since there's no magnetic component in these cards, they won't be affected by smartphone magnetic fields. Magnets might not affect your RFID keycard, but aluminum foil certainly does.