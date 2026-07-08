DVD Vs. Blu-Ray: What's The Difference?

Physical media has largely been replaced with digital alternatives now. Streaming services dominate the movie and television markets, while platforms such as Steam or console-specific e-stores are used for games. This is a relatively recent phenomenon, made possible only with improved global internet availability and better methods of online compression. Before this, if you wanted to watch anything at your leisure, you had to own a physical disc or a VHS tape.

Digital Versatile Discs (DVDs) and Blu-ray discs are the most recent major format of physical media before the standard started dying out. Both record data in binary – in values of zeros and ones. To do this, each disc has an outer reflective layer with precise, tiny dips in it. When your DVD or Blu-ray player's laser reads the disc, it reflects only off of this reflective layer and not where there's a dip. Each reflection represents a one in binary, and each absence of a reflection represents a zero.

DVDs use either infrared or red light for this, whereas Blu-ray discs, as the name suggests, use blue-violet light. Since blue-violet light has a much shorter wavelength than red light, it can read smaller, more precise gaps within the disc. This is why Blu-ray discs can store much more data than DVDs, even if they're the same physical size. The companies behind the two formats differ as well. Sony and Philips are part of the forums behind both, but Toshiba and Time Warner only had a hand in DVD, while industry giants like Panasonic and LG, among others, contributed to Blu-ray.