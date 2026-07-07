How Do DVDs Actually Work?

Both sides of the DVD are made of polycarbonate (PC), but the underside is transparent, while the top side typically has a label on it. Underneath the base layer of the DVD's surface is a second reflective layer composed of metals like aluminum and gold. This is why, when you hold up the bottom of a DVD to a light, it shines in a distinctive rainbow of colors.

Within the underside of a DVD is a spiral track of data, spinning outward from the center. Along the length of this spiral track are a multitude of microscopic bumps, also known as pits. When you place a DVD in a DVD player, the player shines a red laser light onto the bottom side of the disc, penetrating the PC layer and reaching the pits on the reflective layer. Next to the laser emitter is a sensor that determines when and to what intensity the light is being reflected back. As the disc spins, the sensor parses the presence or lack of pits as binary code, with the entire sequence stored within the data track gradually adding up to form whatever files are stored on the DVD.

A read-only DVD has its pits imprinted during its manufacturing process, and they can't be changed afterward. However, there are also rewritable DVDs, which use a special phase-changing material. When a laser is shone on this material, it changes states between amorphous and crystalline, creating a similar effect to the pitted discs that a DVD player can parse. Since the material's state can always be changed, you can always alter the content present on the DVD.