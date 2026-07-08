The 2 Reasons Why Your iPhone Isn't Showing Battery Health Anymore

It's no secret that modern phones rely on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. A full charge might not last as long as old-fashioned alkaline AAs, but this shortcoming is outweighed by the ability to, well, recharge lithium-ion batteries. However, while certain settings can make your battery last longer per charge, not even rechargeable batteries last forever. And, although your iPhone usually tells you how long the battery has left, calibration issues can get in the way of that reading.

Battery calibration problems can crop up for any number of reasons. If your phone is new, the system might need time to get an accurate read on the battery and its charge cycles (the number of times it has received energy equivalent to a full charge). More often than not, this problem will go away on its own, but you can try forcing the issue with a hard restart. To do that, quickly press and release the volume up button, then quickly press and release the volume down button, and finally press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears. Once done, the battery should be recalibrated.

Your iPhone might also run into a calibration hiccup after installing certain updates, including upgrading older phones to iOS 14.5 (iOS 14.5 introduced the battery calibration tool). Just go to Settings, then Battery, and tap Battery Health. If the system doesn't immediately show the battery status, it probably just needs some time to scan the component. But again, restarting the phone can help.