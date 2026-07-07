5 Direct-To-Video Sci-Fi Movies That Are Totally Worth Watching

Before "Dragon Tales" aired on PBS in 1999, there was "Adventures in Dinosaur City," a family science fiction movie about three kids pulled into the universe of their favorite show. That show, "Dino Saurs," features dinosaurs and prehistoric human populations living together. The former have been anthropomorphized, with some even in leadership roles. The children are trying to help save Saur City, a big population center, from Mr. Big, an Allosaurus hoping to destroy the town.

"Adventures in Dinosaur City" is a fun flick for young audiences. Not only are the characters going on a journey to save the day, but they learn that their heroes aren't always willing to help, a theme that isn't in most children's media. The dinosaurs aren't the only science fiction element either — the entire reason the kids end up inside the show's universe is that they used their parents' invention, a portal they're still testing, thinking it was a TV.

Those who watched it during their childhood have fond memories of the film, with one Reddit user describing that "random scenes of the movie" will pop up in their memory now as an adult. Some also cite their love for the accompanying video game, or that it was an obvious "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" copycat.