Is your TV lacking punch in the audio department? Then a soundbar is a worthy investment. Sure, a soundbar can't match a surround sound audio system, but it's a simple upgrade that doesn't take up much space. Most importantly, these compact speakers are super inexpensive, so much so that you can get some of the best soundbars on the market for under $200.

Money is money, so even if you're going for one of the cheaper options, it's easy to assume they'll fail prematurely. So, how long do owners say soundbars last on average? Well, it's all over the place. The internal speakers rarely fail and can easily last decades, according to one Redditor. However, other internal components are a different story. A Redditor by the name of justathoughtfromme said that in their personal experience, a soundbar can go for over 10 years, but they heard of cases where the units died in a year and a half.

This would appear to be the case, as one Samsung soundbar owner reports theirs lasted for a little over two years. Another complained about their unspecified Samsung dying after six years. The latter timeframe seems to be more common. The bigger concern is the tech itself becoming obsolete, according to one Redditor, who says their 9.2.4 soundbar has enough HDMI ports for now and supports Atmos, DTS, and TrueHD. But, they expect their unit to become obsolete after five or six years as new audio standards emerge.