Not LG, Not Sennheiser: This Soundbar Gets Consumer Reports' Best Audio Rating

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Immersive home theater audio isn't something you're going to get from TV speakers, but you also don't need to invest in a massive surround sound system. Soundbars serve as an excellent middle-ground — in terms of both performance and value — and just about every TV manufacturer makes one or several of these audio accessories. Brands like Samsung tend to release new soundbars every year, and Consumer Reports (CR) awarded top honors to the $1,500 Samsung HW-Q900F. The bar earned a perfect 5 out of 5 for sound quality, a feat that no other CR-tested soundbar can claim.

Praise for the Samsung HW-Q900F continues over at Amazon, where it earned a 4.2 out of 5-star rating, based on over 30 reviews. Billed as a 7.1.2 system, the HW-Q900F features seven front speakers, a wireless subwoofer, and two up-firing drivers that shoot audio toward the ceiling and back down again, earning the HW-Q900F its Dolby Atmos laurel. "Crisp highs, deep bass, [and] great surround sound with Dolby Atmos," is what one user had to say. Thanks to Samsung's SpaceFit Sound Pro Plus technology, the HW-Q900F automatically optimizes audio to best accommodate the unique acoustics of your listening space via sensors.

Another great HW-Q900F feature for sound quality is Q-Symphony, a Samsung exclusive that leverages both soundbar and TV speakers simultaneously, resulting in a wider, more detailed soundstage (requires a compatible 2020-2025 model). We were also pleased to discover that this Samsung soundbar has a dedicated center speaker for enhanced dialogue clarity. "Dialogue reproduction is clear, balanced, and unfatiguing," is what one Crutchfield user had to say in their four-star review.